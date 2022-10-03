Gera Coin (GERA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $7.80 Million

Gera Coin (GERA) traded up 32.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. Gera Coin has a total market cap of $7.80 million and $346,192.00 worth of Gera Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gera Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Gera Coin has traded 67.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gera Coin alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010877 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00144519 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $349.82 or 0.01798480 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005141 BTC.

Gera Coin Coin Profile

Gera Coin’s genesis date was October 30th, 2020. Gera Coin’s total supply is 10,979,338,837 coins. Gera Coin’s official website is geracoin.io. Gera Coin’s official Twitter account is @GeraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gera Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GERA Coin is a payment-for-delivery app that uses cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. It uses blockchain technology to enable automatic conversion from fiat to cryptocurrency, allowing both crypto and non-crypto users to send payment for deliveries.With the GERA App, users can also send money to their peers, as well as pay for products of merchants who will integrate GERA Coin as one of their payment means.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gera Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gera Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gera Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gera Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gera Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.