Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) Short Interest Down 7.1% in September

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the August 31st total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Geospace Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GEOS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,670. Geospace Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.27. The company has a market capitalization of $57.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gary D. Owens bought 8,200 shares of Geospace Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $39,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,002 shares in the company, valued at $990,089.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary D. Owens acquired 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $39,032.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 208,002 shares in the company, valued at $990,089.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary D. Owens acquired 19,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $95,682.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 249,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,904.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 28,569 shares of company stock valued at $139,691 over the last ninety days. 4.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Geospace Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEOS. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 165.5% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 46,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 29,234 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 731,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 53,831 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 559,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Geospace Technologies in the first quarter worth about $688,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Geospace Technologies by 21.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 521,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 92,007 shares during the period. 54.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Geospace Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Geospace Technologies Company Profile

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

