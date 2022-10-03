George Weston (TSE:WN) Given a C$168.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Rating) received a C$168.00 target price from analysts at Scotiabank in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on George Weston from C$188.00 to C$193.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of George Weston from C$198.00 to C$197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, George Weston currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$180.20.

WN stock traded up C$4.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$149.41. 47,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,219. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$152.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$153.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of C$21.63 billion and a PE ratio of 13.40. George Weston has a one year low of C$130.81 and a one year high of C$162.51.

George Weston ( TSE:WN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C$2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$12.98 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that George Weston will post 10.5200007 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.19, for a total value of C$62,074.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,256,998.50. In other news, Director Paviter Singh Binning sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.76, for a total value of C$3,175,112.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,593 shares in the company, valued at C$12,477,078.87. Also, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.19, for a total transaction of C$62,074.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,256,998.50. Insiders have sold a total of 21,830 shares of company stock worth $3,462,087 in the last 90 days.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

