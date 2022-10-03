GenTrust LLC Sells 2,141 Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

GenTrust LLC cut its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC owned approximately 0.07% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITM. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 10,280.2% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,535,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,651 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 609,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,033,000 after acquiring an additional 210,186 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 583,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,591,000 after acquiring an additional 406,055 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 333,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,797,000 after acquiring an additional 55,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 312,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,809,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $43.73. 69,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,048. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $51.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.85.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

