GenTrust LLC Sells 145,308 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

GenTrust LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 68.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,308 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5,797.6% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,912,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 83,473,098 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 184.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,349,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,962,715 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,413,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,051 shares during the period. 55I LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,931,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,762 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,742,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,944,000 after buying an additional 786,243 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPLG stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.10. The stock had a trading volume of 273,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,197,271. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $56.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.85.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

