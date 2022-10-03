GenTrust LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

GenTrust LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VB. HYA Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 62,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $4.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $175.73. 5,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,030. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.61. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.38 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

