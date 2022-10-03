GenTrust LLC Buys Shares of 5,118 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

GenTrust LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,118 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Stock Up 6.6 %

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $5.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.32. 391,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,897,397. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.53 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The firm has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.52.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.08.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

