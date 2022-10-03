GenTrust LLC Acquires Shares of 8,965 ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG)

GenTrust LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. GenTrust LLC owned about 0.20% of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas by 396.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after buying an additional 29,093 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,573,000. First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,621,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas by 332.6% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas Trading Up 10.0 %

Shares of DIG stock traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.62. 58,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,510. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.62. ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $50.17.

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (the fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

