GenTrust LLC Acquires New Shares in ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:SMN)

GenTrust LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:SMN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials during the 1st quarter worth $231,000.

Get ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials alerts:

ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials Trading Down 7.0 %

SMN stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.25. 524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,985. ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $15.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.07.

About ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials

ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Basic Materials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the basic materials industry of the United States equity market. Component companies are involved in the production of aluminum, steel, non-ferrous metals, commodity chemicals, specialty chemicals, forest products, paper products, as well as the mining of precious metals and coal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:SMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.