Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Short Interest Up 11.0% in September

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the August 31st total of 4,270,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GENI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $5.25 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.43.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Genius Sports by 2.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,753,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after buying an additional 103,149 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Genius Sports by 67.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 11,376 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genius Sports by 2.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,388,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,787,000 after purchasing an additional 104,663 shares during the period. August Capital Management VI L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Genius Sports by 52.9% in the first quarter. August Capital Management VI L.L.C. now owns 1,787,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,222,000 after purchasing an additional 618,129 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the first quarter valued at about $593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

GENI traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,302. Genius Sports has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.58.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $71.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.70 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 54.23% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genius Sports will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

