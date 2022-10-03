Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) Short Interest Update

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,470,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the August 31st total of 38,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.1 days. Currently, 11.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNUS. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genius Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Genius Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Genius Brands International by 219.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Genius Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates bought a new position in shares of Genius Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 11.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GNUS traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.62. The stock had a trading volume of 892,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,797,829. The stock has a market cap of $197.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.79. Genius Brands International has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $2.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.77.

Genius Brands International ( NASDAQ:GNUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Genius Brands International had a negative net margin of 215.87% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $22.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 million. Equities research analysts predict that Genius Brands International will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Llama Llama, an animated series; SpacePop is a music and fashion driven animated property; Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

