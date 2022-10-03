Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GENQ) Short Interest Up 20.0% in September

Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GENQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesis Unicorn Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Genesis Unicorn Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Genesis Unicorn Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Genesis Unicorn Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,306,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genesis Unicorn Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,899,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Genesis Unicorn Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Genesis Unicorn Capital alerts:

Genesis Unicorn Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GENQ remained flat at $9.97 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 16,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,767. Genesis Unicorn Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98.

About Genesis Unicorn Capital

Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in biotech and pharmaceutical-focused companies, businesses, or assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Unicorn Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Unicorn Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.