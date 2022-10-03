Genesis Investment Management LLP Sells 134,394 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Genesis Investment Management LLP lessened its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,857,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,394 shares during the quarter. Liberty Latin America comprises about 2.0% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Genesis Investment Management LLP owned about 1.26% of Liberty Latin America worth $22,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 132.3% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.08% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.48. 2,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,686. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.28.

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

