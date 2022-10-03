General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Position Increased by Retirement Guys Formula LLC

Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 57.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,688 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GM. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 220.2% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush lowered their price target on General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on General Motors from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.28.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of GM stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.90. The company had a trading volume of 396,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,394,803. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.93 and its 200 day moving average is $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.25). General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

See Also

