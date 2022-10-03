GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €37.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) has been given a €37.00 ($37.76) price target by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.98% from the stock’s current price.

G1A has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($30.61) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Baader Bank set a €39.00 ($39.80) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.00 ($31.63) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

G1A stock traded up €1.13 ($1.15) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €33.34 ($34.02). 582,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €34.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €35.61. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €31.28 ($31.92) and a one year high of €48.55 ($49.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

