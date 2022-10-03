GCM Mining (OTC:TPRFF) Price Target Lowered to C$8.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

GCM Mining (OTC:TPRFF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial started coverage on GCM Mining in a research note on Thursday. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

Get GCM Mining alerts:

GCM Mining Price Performance

Shares of TPRFF opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average is $3.27. GCM Mining has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $4.93.

GCM Mining Increases Dividend

GCM Mining Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0117 per share. This represents a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from GCM Mining’s previous dividend of $0.01.

(Get Rating)

GCM Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.