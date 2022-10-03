GCM Mining (OTC:TPRFF) Price Target Lowered to C$8.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

GCM Mining (OTC:TPRFF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, National Bank Financial started coverage on GCM Mining in a research note on Thursday. They set an outperform rating on the stock.
GCM Mining Price Performance
Shares of TPRFF opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average is $3.27. GCM Mining has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $4.93.
GCM Mining Company Profile
GCM Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.
