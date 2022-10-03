GamerCoin Price Tops $0.0157 (GHX)

GamerCoin (GHX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One GamerCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, GamerCoin has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. GamerCoin has a total market capitalization of $12.69 million and $141,245.00 worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GamerCoin Profile

GamerCoin launched on December 10th, 2020. GamerCoin’s total supply is 808,000,000 coins. The official website for GamerCoin is gamerhash.io/en. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GamerCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The way GamerHash operates is that the users share their computing power by simply running the GamerHash app in the background. The GamerHash app then determines the best cryptocurrency to mine and reward users with cryptocurrency. This can also be used in the in-app store for gift cards of their favourite outlet.GamerCoins (GHX) will be issued and maintained in ERC-20 standard. Ethereum blockchain is more suitable for micropayments than any other popular blockchains and is also offers smart contracts implementation which is in the scope of our further platform development.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GamerCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GamerCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

