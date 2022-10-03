Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Short Interest Down 8.7% in September

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,500 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the August 31st total of 226,100 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.
Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Gambling.com Group from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.
NASDAQ:GAMB traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.74. 22,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,805. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.66 million, a P/E ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.67. Gambling.com Group has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $16.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. Gambling.com Group Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is based in St.
