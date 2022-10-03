Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Short Interest Down 8.7% in September

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,500 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the August 31st total of 226,100 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Gambling.com Group from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Gambling.com Group Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:GAMB traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.74. 22,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,805. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.66 million, a P/E ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.67. Gambling.com Group has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $16.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Gambling.com Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group during the second quarter valued at $558,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the second quarter worth $32,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the second quarter worth $456,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the second quarter worth $1,132,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 19.9% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 218,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 36,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. Gambling.com Group Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is based in St.

