Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Short Interest Update

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the August 31st total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Galecto from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galecto

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLTO. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Galecto by 53.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Galecto by 25.4% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 45,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,265 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Galecto by 9.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 20,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Galecto during the second quarter worth about $555,000. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galecto Price Performance

Galecto stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.89. The stock had a trading volume of 81,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,930. The company has a market cap of $48.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of -0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.96. Galecto has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $3.67.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Galecto will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Galecto

(Get Rating)

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.

