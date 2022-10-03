G999 (G999) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $153,289.00

G999 (G999) traded 53.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. G999 has a market capitalization of $32.53 million and approximately $153,289.00 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, G999 has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00087387 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00065102 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00031184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00018105 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007748 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000161 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,653,545,330 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @G999Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

