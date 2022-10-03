Frontier (FRONT) Price Tops $0.24 on Exchanges

Frontier (FRONT) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Frontier has a total market cap of $23.61 million and $3.61 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Frontier has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Frontier coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Frontier

Frontier’s genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet.

Buying and Selling Frontier

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

