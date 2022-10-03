Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) PT Lowered to $29.00 at Moffett Nathanson

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Moffett Nathanson to $29.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Frontier Communications Parent from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.60.

Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $23.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.68. Frontier Communications Parent has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $35.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,633,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,794,000 after purchasing an additional 675,265 shares in the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 21,508,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,128,000 after purchasing an additional 279,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,141,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,989,000 after purchasing an additional 197,274 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,953,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Point Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 9,508,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,086,000 after purchasing an additional 287,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

