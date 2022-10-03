FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW) Short Interest Update

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 21,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 21,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 11,969 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 30,751 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $363,000.

Get FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition alerts:

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Stock Performance

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.04. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,036. FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $10.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.14.

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Company Profile

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant business. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business in the biotechnology and/or telemedicine sector of the healthcare industry in North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.