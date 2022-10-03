Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Short Interest Up 24.1% in September

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,050,000 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the August 31st total of 4,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Fortive Stock Performance

NYSE:FTV traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.30. 2,388,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.94 and a 200 day moving average of $60.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Fortive has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $79.87.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Fortive

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.64.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.