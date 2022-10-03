Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Short Interest Up 24.1% in September

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTVGet Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,050,000 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the August 31st total of 4,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

NYSE:FTV traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.30. 2,388,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.94 and a 200 day moving average of $60.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Fortive has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTVGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.64.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

