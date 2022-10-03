Forte Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 51,592 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Forte Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,877,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 4.1% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TIP. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 23,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.34. 186,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,197,679. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.65. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $131.37.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

