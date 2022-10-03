Forte Asset Management LLC Invests $1.80 Million in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Forte Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000. iShares U.S. Energy ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Forte Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 259,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 20,964 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Price Performance

IYE traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.31. 182,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,825,518. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.69. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $28.13 and a 1 year high of $49.31.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

