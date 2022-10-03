Forte Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Forte Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 66,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,030,000. iShares Global Tech ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,926.3% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,899,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867,907 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Up 3.3 %

iShares Global Tech ETF stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.57. 5,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,731. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.17 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.16.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.