Forte Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Forte Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 129.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.33. 329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,320. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $87.81 and a 12 month high of $96.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.32.

