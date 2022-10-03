Forte Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Forte Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 178,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,481,000. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.9% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 72,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 61,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.61. 89,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,176,337. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $44.39 and a one year high of $56.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.09.

