Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Short Interest Down 7.9% in September

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,500 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the August 31st total of 123,300 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Forrester Research Stock Performance

FORR stock traded up $0.67 on Monday, hitting $36.68. The company had a trading volume of 36,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,175. Forrester Research has a 12-month low of $34.08 and a 12-month high of $60.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.87. The stock has a market cap of $696.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.23. Forrester Research had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $148.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Forrester Research will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Separately, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Monday, August 1st.

In other news, insider Kelley Hippler sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $371,415.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forrester Research

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Forrester Research by 250.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Forrester Research in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Forrester Research by 846.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Forrester Research by 14.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Forrester Research in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

About Forrester Research

(Get Rating)

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.