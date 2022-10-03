Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.63.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FL. Citigroup raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America raised Foot Locker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. William Blair raised Foot Locker to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker Price Performance

Shares of FL opened at $31.13 on Monday. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $57.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.35. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Foot Locker

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 81,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $2,983,251.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,659,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,105,584.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 92,645 shares of company stock worth $3,422,290 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,129,401 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $241,118,000 after acquiring an additional 386,775 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,452,787 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $132,070,000 after purchasing an additional 235,978 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,253,691 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $126,169,000 after purchasing an additional 389,754 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,895,754 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $73,118,000 after purchasing an additional 248,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,103,775 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $27,871,000 after purchasing an additional 398,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.