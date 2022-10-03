FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the August 31st total of 24,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

FONAR Stock Up 2.9 %

FONR stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,394. FONAR has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $19.32. The company has a current ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FONR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of FONAR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of FONAR by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after acquiring an additional 11,745 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FONAR by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of FONAR by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of FONAR by 53,600.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. 45.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About FONAR

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on FONAR in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic services segment.

