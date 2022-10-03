Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Price Target Lowered to £135 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from £138.20 ($166.99) to £135 ($163.12) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £128 ($154.66) to £136 ($164.33) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a £138 ($166.75) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £129 ($155.87) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank set a £138 ($166.75) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a £134 ($161.91) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of £144.60 ($174.72).

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock traded down GBX 91.53 ($1.11) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 9,846.47 ($118.98). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,794. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 9,873.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9,038.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of GBX 7,340 ($88.69) and a one year high of £148.55 ($179.49). The stock has a market capitalization of £17.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.26.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

