Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PFD)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PFD stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,268. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $18.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 691.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 79,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 69,143 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $154,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 6.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 5,576 shares during the period.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

