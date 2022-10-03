FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) is Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,302,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,361 shares during the period. FirstService accounts for approximately 2.9% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstService were worth $157,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of FirstService by 7.6% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,391,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,325,000 after purchasing an additional 238,980 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in FirstService by 35.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,327,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,029,000 after buying an additional 879,160 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in FirstService by 2.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,525,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,084,000 after buying an additional 42,901 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FirstService by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,404,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,439,000 after buying an additional 7,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in FirstService by 2.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,001,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,044,000 after buying an additional 24,565 shares during the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FirstService stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $118.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,702. FirstService Co. has a twelve month low of $112.44 and a twelve month high of $202.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.54 and a 200-day moving average of $128.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. FirstService had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $930.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.84 million. Research analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.2025 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.62%.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price objective on FirstService from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.25.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

