FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Short Interest Update

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000,000 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the August 31st total of 6,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of FE stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,156,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,194,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.09 and a 200-day moving average of $41.34. The company has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.44. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 63.41%.

FE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 419.8% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 126.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth $32,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Stories

