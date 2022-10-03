First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,894 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 74,806 shares.The stock last traded at $72.68 and had previously closed at $71.80.

First Trust Water ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Water ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the first quarter valued at $57,000.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

