First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Acquired by Willner & Heller LLC

Willner & Heller LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded up $1.06 on Monday, reaching $39.94. The company had a trading volume of 10,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,723. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.58. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $38.70 and a 52-week high of $53.21.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%.

