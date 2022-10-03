First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Short Interest Up 11.1% in September

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the August 31st total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 140,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after purchasing an additional 89,289 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,993,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 383,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 64,343 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,557,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,029,877,000 after purchasing an additional 579,719 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,509,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,295,000 after purchasing an additional 269,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FR stock traded up $0.87 on Monday, hitting $45.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.34 and its 200-day moving average is $53.30. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $43.69 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.98.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.55 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 62.25% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FR. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

Featured Articles

