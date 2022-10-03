First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) PT Lowered to $24.00

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler to $24.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FGBI opened at $21.88 on Thursday. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52-week low of $18.14 and a 52-week high of $29.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day moving average of $24.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

First Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

First Guaranty Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FGBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $28.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.11 million. On average, analysts anticipate that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Guaranty Bancshares news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 3,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $83,229.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,514.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 1,003 shares of company stock worth $24,975 in the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Guaranty Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 1,956.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

