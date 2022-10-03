First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.70.

First Commonwealth Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

FCF stock opened at $12.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.02. First Commonwealth Financial has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $17.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

First Commonwealth Financial Announces Dividend

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $98.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

Institutional Trading of First Commonwealth Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCF. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 994.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 839,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after buying an additional 763,201 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,100,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,677,000 after buying an additional 568,755 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,611,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,916,000 after buying an additional 524,228 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 215.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 444,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after buying an additional 303,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $4,114,000. Institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

