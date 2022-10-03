First Bank & Trust Sells 9,006 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

First Bank & Trust lowered its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,006 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 100.0% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1,288.9% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ AEP traded up $1.82 on Monday, hitting $88.27. The stock had a trading volume of 121,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907,421. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $105.60. The stock has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEP. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $106.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.25.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

