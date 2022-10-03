First Bank & Trust Sells 352 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

First Bank & Trust lowered its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Southern comprises about 1.0% of First Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,109,655 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Stock Up 2.5 %

SO traded up $1.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.70. 104,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,071,658. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.54.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Southern’s payout ratio is 95.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.58.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.