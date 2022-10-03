First Bank & Trust Has $1.10 Million Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 603.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,581 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 16,986 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter worth $924,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Unilever by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 185,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 5,146.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 36,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 36,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever Increases Dividend

Shares of UL stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.76. 90,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,856,713. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.54 and a fifty-two week high of $54.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.4555 per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Further Reading

