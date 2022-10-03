First Bank & Trust Buys 17,258 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,258 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $710,595,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 70.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,788,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $668,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889,702 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 585.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,685,197,000 after buying an additional 1,410,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 81.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,264,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,369,000 after buying an additional 1,014,637 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Truist Financial Stock Up 2.7 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Compass Point downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Stephens decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.83.

NYSE TFC traded up $1.19 on Monday, reaching $44.73. The company had a trading volume of 66,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,571,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.25 and its 200-day moving average is $49.49.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.17%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

