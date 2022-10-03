First Bank & Trust Buys 17,180 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 91.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,180 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.1% of First Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $6.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $334.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,245,865. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $328.12 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.15.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

