First Bank & Trust Boosts Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 18.7% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,643,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 6.3% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 22.6% during the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $151.12. 19,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,133,819. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.77 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $70.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.72.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,269,818.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,190,623 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

