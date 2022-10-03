First Bank & Trust Acquires 1,855 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in TC Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its position in TC Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its position in TC Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 12,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in TC Energy by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRP. TD Securities boosted their price target on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

TRP traded up $2.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.47. The stock had a trading volume of 101,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,303. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.97. The firm has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.26 and a one year high of $59.38.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 23.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.699 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 111.07%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

