First Bank & Trust Acquires 14,182 Shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) by 119.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,182 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust owned about 0.20% of Coastal Financial worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 718,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Coastal Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 678,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coastal Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,015,000 after acquiring an additional 14,256 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in Coastal Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $17,172,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coastal Financial by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 239,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,136,000 after acquiring an additional 16,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Coastal Financial news, COO John J. Dickson sold 1,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $41,493.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,644.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

CCB traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.97. The stock had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,972. The firm has a market cap of $517.65 million, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.12. Coastal Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $54.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.79.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $65.38 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Coastal Financial Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

