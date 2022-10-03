First Bank & Trust Acquires 116 Shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Regal Beloit by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,145,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,937,000 after purchasing an additional 33,956 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,604,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,176,000 after acquiring an additional 353,074 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,458,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,757,000 after acquiring an additional 49,064 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 879,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,493,000 after acquiring an additional 23,354 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 804,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,016,000 after acquiring an additional 9,622 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RBC. Truist Financial cut their price target on Regal Beloit from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on Regal Beloit from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (up previously from $193.00) on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Regal Beloit from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.71.

Shares of NYSE:RBC traded up $6.09 on Monday, hitting $213.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,272. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.41. Regal Beloit Co. has a 1 year low of $152.90 and a 1 year high of $264.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 44.79, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.39. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $354.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 126.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Co. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regal Beloit news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $80,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,512,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $80,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,725 shares of company stock valued at $16,603,295 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial segments. The Aerospace and Defense segment represents the end markets for the company’s highly engineered bearings and precision components used in commercial aerospace, defense aerospace, and sea and ground defense applications.

